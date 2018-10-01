Jordin Sparks Reflects on Her 2014 Split From Jason Derulo

It’s been four years since Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo ended their relationship. And Sparks, 28, has come a long way. Not only is the singer happily married — she tied the knot with Dana Isaiah in July 2017 — but she’s also mom of 4-month-old son Dana Jr., “D.J.”

“You know, it’s crazy but you have to go through things so that you can appreciate when the right person comes along,” Sparks told Us Weekly at the Saturday, September 29, launch of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for Nintendo Switch. “And what I feel for my husband is unlike anything that I’ve ever felt before. He represents safety and comfort and being home and I know that he loves everything about me.”

In 2014, Derulo, 29, told KIIS FM host Ryan Seacrest that busy schedules and “pressures of marriage” led to his and Sparks’ split three years. He has since moved on with actress Ragon Miller.

And the American Idol season 7 winner found her perfect partner. Case in point: she and Isaiah recently tackled projectile poop together.

“I lifted the baby’s legs to put a new diaper on and it just whoop! It went everywhere,” Sparks recalled. “And he’s so small. I’m like, ‘How did you have so much force to get that to happen?’”

The first-time parents are figuring out things as they go. “It doesn’t matter how many books you read, how many Google articles you look up, you are never prepared,” she told Us. “And I wasn’t prepared the the overwhelming emotional impact that it’s had.”

Date nights are a rarity for the pair, but they did get away for their one-year wedding anniversary. “When he is a little bit older, I think we’ll be able to get out a little more,” Sparks explained. “I don’t know mind staying in, but I know Dana is like, ‘Hey, can we go somewhere?’”

While Sparks is loving this phase in D.J’s life, the gamer is looking forward to when he’s older: “I’ll get to teach him about Pokémon and all those good things!”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer.

