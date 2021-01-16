Get well soon. Jordyn Woods is seeking prayers for boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns after the NBA player tested positive for COVID-19.

“I just wanted to thank you for all of your support, prayers and concern. My family and I all got tested for COVID and the results came back negative so we are all good but continue to pray for Karl for a speedy recovery,” the model, 23, revealed via Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 16.

She also penned a message for Towns, 25, who lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, to the virus in April 2020. “Be strong @karltowns. You’re a true fighter this is not fair or right that you were put in this position when you were just trying to do your job. You got this,” she wrote, adding the praying hands and heart emojis.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player — who went public with his relationship with Woods in September 2020 – revealed his diagnosis on Instagram on Friday. He wrote, “Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol.” Towns called the diagnosis a “nightmare,” adding the following plea: “Continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions.”

The athlete said he was experiencing “anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be,” alluding to his mother’s death. Towns ended his Instagram post with a promise to his niece and nephew, writing, “I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this.” Woods shared her boyfriend’s Instagram Story on her own account, calling it “heartbreaking.”

In addition to the loss of his mother, Towns told reporters in December 2020 that six other family members also died from complications related to coronavirus. “Last night I got a call that I lost my uncle,” he said at the time. “I feel like I’ve been hardened a little bit by life and humbled.” Towns’ father, Karl-Anthony Towns Sr., also contracted COVID-19, but made a full recovery.

“I’ve seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months, eight months,” he said at the time. “But I have a lot of people who have — in my family and my mom’s family — who have gotten COVID. I’m the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It’s just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive.”

Towns opted to play in the 2020-2021 NBA season. The Timberwolves played 11 regular-season games before the New Jersey native’s positive COVID-19 test. The Friday, January 15, game was postponed.