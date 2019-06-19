What a small world. Jordyn Woods spent time with Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J months after her cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian’s now-ex Tristan Thompson.

The singer, 38, and the model, 21, crossed paths while shooting an episode of VH1 game show Hip Hop Squares. Woods’ mother, Elizabeth Woods, documented the run-in on Instagram. “So much fun filming @hiphopsquares!” she captioned a series of photos featuring herself, Jordyn and other celebrity guests on Tuesday, June 18. “Thank you for taking great care of me and @jordynwoods everyone was so kind and loving #teamigotthis #hiphopsquares.”

Jordyn was all smiles in the pic with Ray J. She wore a nude dress as she sidled up to the musician, who appeared more somber.

Kim, 38, dated Ray J in 2003. Their sex tape was leaked in 2007. The reality star and husband Kanye West are now parents of North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 17 months, and Psalm, 1 month. The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, for his part, shares daughter Melody, 12 months, with wife Princess Love.

Jordyn, meanwhile, found herself at the center of controversy in February when Thompson, 28, cheated on Khloé, 34, with her. The Good American cofounder and the Cleveland Cavaliers player split after she confronted him about the infidelity.

A Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek released on Wednesday, June 19, showed Khloé, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner discussing the scandal soon after they found out. “I immediately didn’t believe it. I was like, ‘This can’t be true,’” the KKW Beauty founder said in the clip, while the Revenge Body host added, “I need the whole f–king truth.”

The drama will unfold during the Sunday, June 23, episode of the reality show. “Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” Jordyn told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, June 17. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!