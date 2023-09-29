Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been a successful actor since he was a kid, but as an adult, he took time to slow down and start a family.

After making a name for himself in movies like 500 Days of Summer and Inception, Gordon-Levitt started dating Tasha McCauley, who is a tech entrepreneur and robotics expert. The duo quietly tied the knot in December 2014 and have since kept a low profile, welcoming sons in 2015 and 2017.

After the birth of his first baby, Gordon-Levitt explained why he likes to keep his family out of the public eye. “My son, he’s just a baby, you know? So, he hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself,” Gordon-Levitt explained during a 2015 interview with Kelly Ripa. “And so, for now, I’m just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at Gordon-Levitt and McCauley’s complete relationship timeline:

September 2013

Gordon-Levitt revealed that he was dating someone but refused to share any identifying details. “I have a girlfriend but I tend not to really like to talk about it in public,” he said during an interview with Howard Stern. “I get up in movies and I play other people, so when the audience is watching me in movies, I don’t want them thinking about me and who I’m dating, and blah blah blah. I want them to see the character, the story that I’m telling, you know.”

He hinted that his girlfriend wasn’t part of the entertainment industry. “The girl that I’m with, she really doesn’t want to be a part of it, and you can imagine not wanting to have that kind of scrutiny,” he explained, adding that the duo had met through mutual friends.

December 2014

McCauley and Gordon-Levitt tied the knot in a ceremony held at their home.

August 2015

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, whose name has never been publicly revealed.

June 2017

McCauley gave birth to the twosome’s second son, whose name is unknown.

October 2016

Gordon-Levitt and McCauley made a rare public appearance at an event benefiting Hilarity for Charity, an organization dedicated to caring for families impacted by Alzheimer’s. The nonprofit was cofounded by Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller.

August 2020

Gordon-Levitt gushed about his life as a dad during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I felt lucky I got to take some time off,” he said, referring to the break he took from acting after welcoming his kids. “Now I have two boys, and it’s the best. It’s the best.”

He went on to tell host Jimmy Fallon how much he loved his documentary Dads. “I saw it a few weeks ago and the question was, ‘What is a dad?’ And you were like, ‘A dad is … ‘ and you were looking for the right word and you were like, ‘A hero,’” Gordon-Levitt said. “I just about started crying when you said that, man, thinking about … that I’m someone’s dad now, because I remember looking up to my dad [in] that exact same way.”