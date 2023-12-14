Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has no hard feelings about Patrick Mahomes’ recent post-game meltdown.

“He reached out to me, and I was just like, ‘It’s football, it’s a game of emotion.’ I know he didn’t mean anything by it,” Allen, 27, told reporters on Wednesday, December 13. “I know the cameras kind of caught the last few seconds of what we were talking about. But he’s an ultimate competitor. He wants to win and that’s why he is who he is.”

The Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills 20-17 at home on Sunday, December 10. Following the game at Arrowhead Stadium, cameras caught Mahomes, 28, complaining about a play that occurred in the final minutes of the game. Referees called a penalty for offensive offsides, reversing a touchdown that had been scored by Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney after a lateral pass from Travis Kelce.

“Wildest f–king call I’ve ever seen,” Mahomes told Allen after the game. “Offensive offsides on that play, man, f–king terrible.”

Mahomes confessed on Monday, December 12, that he does “regret acting like that” after the loss.

“But more than anything, I regretted the way I acted towards Josh after the game, because he had nothing to do with it,” he said during his appearance on Kansas City’s 610 Sports Radio, noting that “it’s the NFL” and “stuff like this happens.”

Mahomes went on to say that he cares about football overall, further explaining the emotional outburst.

“I love it. I love this game, I love my teammates, I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win,” he continued. “But obviously, can’t do that. Can’t be that way toward officials or really anybody in life.”

Along with his colorful comment about the play, Mahomes was seen slamming his helmet on the sidelines and seemingly yelling at the game’s officials.

“It’s tough when you play a hard-fought game and the game comes down to stuff like that,” he added during Monday’s interview. “But it’s part of it, man. It’s part of the game. You’ve got to just learn from it and try to be better from it, be better as a person and be better as a player. It’s something that I’ll learn from in my career and try to be better the next time the situation arises.”

Kelce discussed the situation with his brother, Jason Kelce, on the Wednesday episode of their “New Heights” podcast, saying Mahomes and their Chiefs teammates are always “sticking up for each other” on the field. Jason, 36, noted that Mahomes didn’t calm down even after the game was over.

“Pat fired up after the game. He was fired up on the sideline,” the Philadelphia Eagles center shared. “I think once he got to the sideline and looked at the iPad is probably when he was like that looked like when he got really upset.”

Mahomes will return to the field on Sunday, December 17, when the Chiefs face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Boston.