Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting candid about his post-loss meltdown this past weekend — and the words he had for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“I regret acting like that,” Mahomes, 28, said during a Monday, December 11, interview with Kansas City’s 610 Sports Radio. “But more than anything, I regretted the way I acted towards Josh after the game, because he had nothing to do with it.”

He continued: “I was still hot and emotional, but you can’t do that, man. It’s not a great example for kids watching the game, so I was more upset about that than I was about me on the sidelines.”

The Chiefs lost at home to the Bills 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10. The Chiefs nearly took the lead in the final minutes of the game, but officials called a penalty for offensive offsides that reversed a touchdown scored by Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney following a lateral pass by tight end Travis Kelce.

Related: Hottest NFL Dads: Football Players Past and Present With Their Kids Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have more NFL fans than they can count, but their kids are the only cheering squad they really need. Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews were empty nesters when he won his first Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. However, when Mahomes took home his second championship […]

After the game, Mahomes said to Allen: “Wildest f–king call I’ve ever seen. Offensive offsides on that play, man, f–king terrible.”

Mahomes noted on Monday that “it’s the NFL,” and “stuff like this happens.”

“I care, man,” he continued. “I love it. I love this game, I love my teammates, I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win. But obviously, can’t do that. Can’t be that way toward officials or really anybody in life.”

After the game ended in a loss — the team’s second in a row — Mahomes slammed his helmet down on the sidelines. It also appeared that his teammates and coaches were trying to restrain him as he seemed to yell at the officials. (Offensive offsides has not been a common flag in the past, but commentators noted on Sunday that it has been called 11 times in the 2023 season alone.)

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Are BFF Goals On and Off the NFL Gridiron Football tight ends function to protect their quarterback in the middle of NFL plays, and few do it better than Travis Kelce. Kelce has been the Kansas City Chiefs’ top tight end since 2013, four years before Patrick Mahomes signed with the Missouri team as a quarterback. “Obviously, I get here at the beginning of […]

“It’s tough when you play a hard-fought game and the game comes down to stuff like that,” Mahomes said on Monday. “But it’s part of it, man. It’s part of the game. You’ve got to just learn from it and try to be better from it, be better as a person and be better as a player. It’s something that I’ll learn from in my career and try to be better the next time the situation arises.”

Immediately after the game, Mahomes told reporters it was “tough to swallow” the loss. “For a guy like Travis to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes,” he said. “There wasn’t a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we’re talking about the refs. It’s not what we want for the NFL. It’s not what we want for football.”

Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, also took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to troll the referees, posting a video of an official on the field with the sarcastic caption “MVP.”