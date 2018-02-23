Josh Duhamel is as supportive as it gets! Following Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18, the Unsolved star revealed that he thinks she’s incredible.

“I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl is crazy talented. She really is. She’s an amazing woman — an amazing human being, really,” Duhamel, 45, told Ellen DeGeneres on her show on Friday, February 23. “It’s hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that. That’s the business, you know? You’re in this business. You put yourself out there. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose.”

When DeGeneres said she was worried about Fergie after the backlash she received, Duhamel, who separated from the singer in September 2017, reassured the host. “Trust me, she’s fine. She is about as resilient as they come,” he said.

Fergie, 42, was slammed on Sunday, February 18, after taking on a different rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” at the All-Star Game. After the event, Duhamel shared a quote from their 4-year-old son, Axel, on Instagram: “Love is so strong. Love cannot be broken. Love is so strong nobody can break it, not even Hulk.”

Fergie explained her choice to offer a different take on the national anthem in a statement to Us Weekly the next day.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the Grammy winner told Us. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

