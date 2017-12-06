Josh Groban’s Dog Sweeney Is Just Like Us

Man’s best friend! As if his beautiful powerhouse voice isn’t enough, Josh Groban is also a dog lover! He makes Us swoon with all of his adorable moments captured on social media with his long-time pup, Sweeney. Watch the latest video in our “Pets, They’re Just Like Us” series to see the best of his furry friend!

The “You Raise Me Up” crooner, 36, melts our hearts with the love he has for his pooch. In a throwback Instagram post, he captured a photo of himself and Sweeney as a puppy, looking out to the water on the beach. “Happy national puppy day to my best friend in the whole wide world,” he wrote.

Happy national puppy day to my best friend in the whole wide world. A post shared by Josh Groban (@joshgroban) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Just like Us, Sweeney likes to travel, and goes almost everywhere with his dad. The actor also posted a video of Sweeney visiting on set of Broadway’s The Great Comet, captioning the video, “I love when Sweeney visits me between shows. We come up with all kinds of stores and games.”

Another video shows Sweeney enjoying a classical violin concert. Groban wrote, “My dog is more cultured than most yogurts.”

Whether they’re on Broadway, at the beach, or even flying private, Sweeney never leaves the star’s side.

Are we into the woods yet are we into the woods yet are we into the woods yet are we into the woods #vacation #finally #familytime #spoileddog #spoileddad #choochooplane A post shared by Josh Groban (@joshgroban) on Jun 28, 2016 at 11:54am PDT

To see all of Sweeney’s cutest moments, watch the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!