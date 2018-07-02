They were always on each other’s side. Musician Josh Homme remembered his late pal Anthony Bourdain just three weeks after his death in a post that perfectly summed up their friendship.

The 45-year-old Queens of the Stone Age singer took to Twitter on Friday, June 29, to share an intimate letter that Bourdain had written to Homme’s daughter Camille after she was upset with the famed chef for smashing her dad’s guitar in a Parts Unknown promo.

“Tony, I miss you bad. Once Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. & So were you. Defending me. As we had done & would do many times over the years for each other,” Homme wrote before sharing the the note. “You, with great care, such empathy, such sweetness… you apologized to a little girl who was defending her daddy.”

Homme then gave a heartfelt shout-out to Bourdain’s daughter saying, “Ariane, this was your father.”

The message Bourdain penned to Camille reflected on how hurt she was when she saw the clip, and he explained to her that it was just a “not so subtle” nod to a scene in National Lampoon’s Animal House, something the young girl wouldn’t have realized giving her age.

Tony, I miss you bad. Once, Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. & So were you. Ariane, this was your father. Humbly yours, Joshua pic.twitter.com/sR3mwO5WBI — QOTSA (@qotsa) June 29, 2018

“Know that that was in fact not really Daddy’s guitar, and that we were both just playing around,” Bourdain continued. “Daddy would have been very angry were I to do such a thing – and as he is a large man, I would not still be here to write this letter. I like your Daddy very much. We are friends.”

After telling Camille a fun story about their friendship — and how the two were quick to come to each other’s defense — Bourdain added of the 2011 Californian High Desert episode, “When you watch the show, I hope there is nothing else in there that upsets you. You will surely see how completely brilliant Daddy is at work.”

He concluded: “Life, for you, is still filled with hope and promise.”

Bourdain was cremated in France one week after he died by suicide at age 61. He was found dead in his hotel room in Kayserberg, France, on June 8. The TV personality is survived by his 11-year-old daughter Ariane, whom he had with Ottavia Busia.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

