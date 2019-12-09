



Nothing like Ted Mosby! Unlike the lovesick character he played on How I Met Your Mother, Josh Radnor would rather be meditating on New Year’s Eve than focusing on his midnight kiss.

The actor dished to Us Weekly exclusively about his holiday plans this year at the New York Stage and Film 2019 Winter Gala at The Ziegfeld on Sunday, December 8, but they might not involve a romantic partner.

Radnor, 45, dodged questions about his love life and instead told Us about his New Year’s Eve tradition of meditating as the year changes.

“I’ve been having very low key New Year’s for the last couple of years. I haven’t been to big parties and stuff,” the Liberal Arts actor told Us. “But I’ve gotten together with some friends, and for the last couple of years, I’ve meditated from 11:45 to 12:15.”

So what sort of meditation does the group do? Whatever they feel like, the Ohio native explains, noting that it’s powerful to both end one year and begin another in meditation.

“Just close your eyes for a half hour,” he told Us. “It’s fun cause half way through your meditation you hear the neighborhood kind of explode … so at midnight you’re like, ‘I have fifteen more minutes to go,’ and so that’s how that works.”

Radnor’s New Year’s resolutions aren’t set in stone just yet since the Rise star says he’s “always making resolutions” to “stop eating this” and “start running that.” However, he and bandmate Ben Lee will be putting out their next album in 2020, so the actor will focus on songwriting for Radnor Lee come January.

Though Radnor wouldn’t open up about who — if anyone — he’s spending the holidays with, he was last publicly linked to actress Minka Kelly. Us confirmed in December 2016 that the former couple were dating — just three months after Kelly’s split from Wilmer Valderrama. The Friday Night Lights alum, 39, and Radnor called it quits in February 2017.

Kelly was previously linked to Derek Jeter and Chris Evans, while Radnor, for his part, has been linked to Marisa Tomei, Julia Jones and Lindsay Price.

With reporting by Paris Hampton