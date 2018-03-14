



Tuesday, March 13, was a busy night in TV — which meant it was a busy day for Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast. On this week’s episode, we begin with the finale of This Is Us, diving into that emotional wedding, the meaningful moment between Rebecca and Kate, and of course, those shocking final moments. Chris Sullivan speaks exclusively with Us about what he hopes for Toby and Kate going forward — and it may not be what you think, especially after seeing that flash-forward!

We also break down the premiere of NBC’s new musical drama, Rise. While Jason Katims, the genius behind Parenthood and Friday Night Lights, created the new show, it bears a very close resemblance to Glee. Is it too close? We discuss, plus hear from stars Auli’i Cravalho and Damon Gillespie about how they feel when hearing the comparisons. Rosie Perez and Josh Radnor also join to break down the adult story lines on the show, including the story behind Lou’s extremely understanding wife.

