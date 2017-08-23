Does Joshua Jackson have a new lady in his life? The actor was spotted on a date with model Shafia West in Studio City, California, on Sunday, August 20, one year after his split from Diane Kruger.

Jackson, 39, was all smiles as he walked arm-in-arm with West at a farmers’ market. He kept it casual in a black hoodie and gym shorts, while she wore a striped blue sweatshirt, denim shorts and a tan baseball cap.

Throughout much of the afternoon stroll, the Affair actor kept his hands tucked into the pockets of his sweatshirt. He was seen chatting with the model as they walked alongside one another, often sharing a laugh.

This isn’t the first time Jackson has been spotted cozying up to a woman in recent months, though. In March, he made out with a mystery gal during a romantic date in New York City. Two months earlier, he and another woman “were all over each other on the dance floor” at the Sundance Film Festival, a source told Us Weekly at the time.

The Dawson’s Creek alum and Kruger, 41, amicably called it quits in July 2016 after 10 years together. Despite their long-term relationship, they were never in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“I can tell you why we’re not married: We’re not religious,” Jackson told Glamour in 2014. “I don’t feel any more or less committed to Diane for not having stood in front of a priest and had a giant party. We’re both children of divorce, so it’s hard for me to take marriage at face value as the thing that shows you’ve grown up and are committed to another person.”

