Single and ready to mingle. Joshua Jackson was spotted making out with a mystery woman at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. According to an eyewitness, the Affair actor, 38, got cozy with the lucky lady on Monday, January 23, at the Marjorie Prime afterparty at the Acura Studio.

“Joshua was dancing with this girl,” the source tells Us Weekly. “They were all over each other on the dance floor and then were making out. They left together around 2 a.m.”

As previously reported, the Dawson’s Creek alum split from longtime girlfriend Diane Kruger in July 2016 after 10 years of dating. Since the breakup, he has also been seen spending time with pal Margarita Levieva, who accompanied him to Sundance.

According to a second source, Jackson and the Revenge actress, 36, are “staying in the same condo." The two friends attended the WGN Underground party together on Saturday, January 21. According to the eyewitness, “they were dancing together at John Legend’s table” and left the club together. Prior to hitting the festival, the pair ignited dating rumors when they were spotted taking her dog for a walk late at night in New York City this past September.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the Skulls actor joked about trying to get back into the dating game. “Things have changed a little bit since the last time I was single — maybe it was there, but I don’t remember all of [it],” he said. “I mean, everything's in your phone now, right? … There’s no more talking to people anymore! It’s been quite a big change.”

