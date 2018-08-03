The celebration continues! Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson jetted off to Vienna, Austria, for their honeymoon one month after tying the knot.

“We’re so excited to be in Vienna on our honeymoon and spending this time together! It’s a beautiful place, with a beautiful wife. What more could a guy ask for than that?” Duggar, 21, told Us Weekly on Friday, August 3. “We are loving every minute of it. It’s still mind-blowing to think that we have the rest of our lives together. God’s goodness is overwhelming!”

Swanson, 18, added: “We chose Austria for our honeymoon because The Sound of Music. I’ve always wanted to come here and I’m loving all the scenery and traditional Austrian clothing. I am also loving the people and the culture. Travel like this reminds me that people everywhere are really the same, even if the culture and some experiences are different. People everywhere want joy, happiness and good things for their children and so much more. This trip makes me love people and desire to deliver God’s love and care to people more than ever before.”

The Counting On star and Swanson exchanged vows on June 30 at John Brown University Cathedral in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife! Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!” they told Us at the time. “What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle. We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife.”

Us broke the news in March that the couple got engaged after revealing their courtship in January.

“This is an exciting, big step in our lives an the whole thing was very meaningful,” Duggar told Us of popping the question. “The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged.”

Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!