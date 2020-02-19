Celebs were out and about this week, from Jordan Dunn wearing a matching hot pink top and pant set to the H&M Studio Spring Summer 2020 collection launch, to Justin and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) enjoying a romantic spa date in Beverly Hills, to Kylie Jenner having a girls’ night out in West Hollywood. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!
— Jourdan Dunn celebrated the launch of H&M’s Studio Spring Summer 2020 collection in Beverly Hills.
— Erin and Sara Foster were named as the new faces of Joe’s Jeans Spring Summer 2020 campaign.
— Steven Jackson, Matt Barnes and Kevin Durant celebrated the NBA All-Star weekend at a private event at STK Chicago hosted by Showtime and elite watch maker Roger Dubuis.
— Ruinart champagne unveiled two thought-provoking artistic experiences by artists David Horvitz and David Aiu Servan-Schreiber at Frieze Los Angeles.
— Ashley Greene played with her MOON UltraLight as she took photos with friends at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party in L.A.
— Carole Radziwill paid tribute to photographer Bill Cunningham at the CFDA premiere of The Times of Bill Cunningham at Bistrot Leo in sponsored by MAC and Nordstrom.
— Don C hosted the Levi’s All-Star Weekend Ball-B-Q event at The Godfrey Hotel Rooftop in Chicago.
— The cast of Hunters including Kate Mulvany, Louis Ozawa, Tiffany Boone, Saul Rubinek, Nikki Toscano, David Weil and Greg Austin stopped by The Hunters Grindhouse Experience in L.A.
— Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated Valentine’s Day and the launch day of his ‘Changes’ album at Tomoko Spa in Beverly Hills.
— Kylie Jenner enjoyed dinner at ROKU West Hollywood with Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer for a pre Valentine’s Day celebration followed by a party at The Nice Guy.
— Lifestyle expert and on-air host Valerie Greenberg teamed up with Empress Flora to shower party guests at the Complete Body Limelight gym preview with roses that last for a year.
— Louis Vuitton partnered with Frieze Los Angeles for a special off-site exhibition of the House’s Objets Nomades collection at Milk Studios in L.A.
— Writer and Director Michael Cuenca won Best Independent Film for his music flick feature I’ll Be Around co-written by Dan Rojay at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival award ceremony at L.A.Live.
