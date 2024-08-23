Judge Mathis’ Wife Files for Divorce: Report

Judge Mathis star Judge Greg Mathis’ wife Linda Reese has filed for divorce after 39 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

Linda filed paperwork on Thursday, August 22, citing irreconcilable differences, per the outlet. She listed their date of separation as July 17.

Linda is asking for spousal support, reported TMZ.

The TV judge, 64, and Linda married in June 1985 and have four adult children: Jade, 39, Camara, 36, Greg Jr., 35, and Amir, 34. The family briefly starred on the short-lived E! reality show Mathis Family Matters in 2022.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

Mathis presided over his eponymous syndicated courtroom show for 24 seasons between September 1999 and May 2023. (Warner Bros. canceled the show in February 2023.) During its run, Judge Mathis was awarded the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program in 2018.

Following the cancelation of Judge Mathis, Mathis teamed up with Allen Media Group for a new syndicated courtroom show. Mathis Court With Judge Mathis premiered in September 2023 and features Mathis’ son Amir as a bailiff.

“For years I’ve proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can’t think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter,” Mathis said in a statement announcing his new show in February 2023. “Byron and I are both from Detroit, and it’s exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his eight court shows — who are the best of the best.”

In July, Mathis and Linda’s son, Greg Jr., announced his engagement to Elliott Cooper.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Reconciled After Filing for Divorce Over the years, many celebrity couples have had on and off relationships that ultimately ended in divorce — but wasn’t always made legal the first time around. Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were married for 25 years until she filed for divorce in August 2022. “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing […]

“To be completely honest, for many years, we weren’t sure if we wanted to formally get married,” Greg Jr. told People. “We knew that we loved each other and that we wanted to be together for life, but marriage seemed a bit more difficult to visualize.”

The couple said they kept their romance private during their first five years together because they were “afraid to share our relationship with the world out of fear of being judged.”

“We weren’t used to seeing two Black men date so publicly and unapologetically back then. We knew we loved each other very much but didn’t necessarily have a roadmap for what our relationship and future together could be,” explained Elliott.