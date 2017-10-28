Corey Feldman is looking to raise funds to create a documentary to expose pedophilia in Hollywood, but the late Corey Haim’s mother thinks the actor is a “scam artist.”

Judy Haim spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about The Goonies actor’s upcoming appearance on the Today show on Monday, October 30, to talk about his $10 million fundraising campaign that will go toward the making of the exposé.

“He’s been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years since my son died,” she said in the story published on Saturday, October 28. “Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police.”

Haim’s opposition comes after Feldman, 46, said in his 2013 memoir Coreyography that her son, who died in 2010, was one of the victims of sex abuse in the industry. According to Feldman, the late The Lost Boys star, who died at 38 of pneumonia, was abused on various occasions by multiple people when he was a child actor in the 1980s. Haim’s mom, on the other hand, believes that a single incident of molestation happened to her son at the hands of one person, and she doesn’t think a “pedophilic ring” exists in the industry.

“It’s disrespectful to sexual assault survivors and their loved ones in and out of the industry to get their hopes up about uncovering a massive conspiracy because he will not name names — ever,” Haim said. “And if these people really are out there, and potentially [still] a danger, why wouldn’t he want to name them right now?”

“I don’t understand how the press that’s now giving him all of this attention isn’t getting it,” she said regarding his upcoming sitdown chat with Matt Lauer on the NBC show on Monday, which will be followed by an interview with Megyn Kelly. “It’s all a distraction.”

U GUYS KNOW I DONT EVER SAY ANYTHING BAD ABOUT ANY1, BUT JUDY HAIM (no longer her last name) IS A BAD WOMAN WHO VEHEMENTLY PROTECTS EVIL! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 28, 2017

Feldman’s publicist, Samantha Waranch, also told THR that some of the money will go to providing security for Feldman, who feels like his safety is at stake because of people who are trying to silence him. “He legitimately fears for his life,” she said. “He has armed security with him right now.”

On October 19 he wrote: “NOBODY SHOULD LIV THEIR LIVES IN FEAR EXCEPT THOSE WHO COMMITTED THESE HEINOUS CRIMES IN THE 1ST PLACE! I HAV FAITH GOD WILL C THIS THRU!”

The actor and singer has been in the news recently after speaking out against sexual abusers in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal. He was picked up by police in Louisiana for marijuana possession on October 21, later tweeting that he found the timing of his legal trouble “ironic.”

As of Saturday afternoon, Feldman’s Indiegogo page had raised more than $151,000.

