Juice Wrld’s mother, Carmella Wallace, has opened up about the “Lucid Dreams” rapper’s sudden death in a new statement.

“We loved Jarad [Higgins, Juice Wrld’s birth name] with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” she told TMZ on Thursday, December 12. “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency. Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it.”

She continued, “Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything. We know that Jarad‘s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.”

Juice Wrld was pronounced dead on Sunday, December 8, after suffering from a seizure while walking through Chicago Midway Airport. He was reportedly still conscious when paramedics arrived to the scene, but he died after being immediately transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. He was 21.

The Chicago Police Department addressed the Chicago native’s death, telling Life & Style on Sunday that “area central detectives are conducting a death investigation.” The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Us Weekly that “additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death,” which would include a toxicology and cardiac pathology.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Monday, December 9, the Chicago Police Department told the news outlet that a federal agent “administered Narcan after the rapper’s girlfriend [Ally Lott] said he had been taking Percocet.”

Juice Wrld’s hit single “Lucid Dreams” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its debut. The song went on to become one of 2018’s top streamed tracks.

The rapper continued to find success with the release of songs “Lean Wit Me” and “Bandit,” among others. He contributed music to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, and has also collaborated with stars such as Ellie Goulding and BTS.

Juice Wrld has openly discussed his struggles in his music, including his issues with substance abuse. In “Lean Wit It,” he included a lyric about someone advising him to “sober up” as he continued to detail his “every day” drugs use.

“F–k one dose, I need two pills, two pills / I’m lookin’ for trouble so I know I’m gonna find it / Ring, ring, plug hit my phone, perfect timin’ / I know I’m not right / But I’m not wrong, no, I’m not wrong / Girl, you hate it when I’m too high / But that’s where I belong, where I belong,” he rapped.