Julia Fox Seemingly Comes Out as a Lesbian: ‘So Sorry, Boys’

Julia Fox is getting candid about her sexuality.

The Uncut Gems actress, 34, appeared to come out as a lesbian while responding to a viral TikTok video on Monday, July 9.

In the original video, a TikTok user said, “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him,'” which prompted Fox to stitch the video clip for a post of her own.

“Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again,” she quipped. Her video garnered tons of responses from fans, who were supportive of her in the comment section.

“Omg Julia!!! So happy for you, as if you could get any more iconic!” wrote one TikTok user. Another said, “Omg yes mother!! I’ve been waiting for this. So proud of you.”

Fox has hinted at her sexuality before.

“Like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them,” she said during a 2022 appearance on Ziwe.

The actress was previously married to Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares 3-year-old son Valentino, from 2018 to 2020. She also had a brief fling with Kanye “Ye” West in 2022, but admitted their relationship was not sexual while talking about her memoir, Down the Drain, in which she discusses her sex life, past drug use and more.

“It wasn’t really about that,” she told the New York Times of their month-long relationship in September 2023.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May, the OMG Fashun host revealed that she has been celibate for two-and-a-half years.

“I just think nothing good comes from having sex, including children. No, I’m just kidding,” she jokingly told host Andy Cohen. “I think with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control. And it just sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don’t feel comfortable until things change.”

When the Bravo patriarch asked if she missed getting intimate with partners, Fox explained that forgoing sex is a lot like “getting over anything: smoking drugs, whatever it might be.”

“Eventually you just forget and all that energy you were putting toward sex you can put toward other things,” she added.