The drama continues. Julia Haart is wanted by police for allegedly stealing a vehicle owned by her estranged husband, Silvio Scaglia Haart.

Silvio, 63, reported the $401,500 Bentley stolen on March 4, nearly one month after he fired Julia, 50, from his company Elite World Group, according to a New York City police report exclusively obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, March 11.

The filing claims that the My Unorthodox Life star has been “unauthorized” to use the vehicle since February 9, when she was let go from her estranged husband’s business. Julia, who split from Silvio the same month, previously served as the CEO of Elite World Group.

The documents state that ex-employee Haart was “given ample time to return vehicle” and that after she was “served certified regarding return of vehicle” she is “still using vehicle.”

The Brazen author was previously given seven days’ notice by SW Vestry Cars LLC — which is the company that owns and leases the vehicle and is owned by Silvio — to give the car back following her termination. After she didn’t hand over the vehicle, members of Silvio’s team filed the police report with the New York Police Department.

According to the complaint, Julia could be charged with a misdemeanor for “unauthorized use of a vehicle” for still having the Bentley in her possession. Furthermore, a source close to the situation tells Us that the Russia native has never made lease payments on the high-end car; instead the money came from Elite World Group.

A source told Us on Friday that police don’t intend to arrest the TV personality but instead want to issue her a summons to appear in court on the charge of theft.

An insider tells Us that the police arrived at Julia’s NYC parking garage on Friday evening to reclaim the vehicle, adding that officials sequestered a tow truck to take the car into custody after being unsuccessful in their attempt to get in touch with Julia.

The Bentley controversy is the latest drama to come from Julia and Silvio’s messy divorce, following her surprise termination from Elite World Group last month.

The designer, who is the mother for four children from a previous marriage, was let go from the company on February 9, the same day that she filed for divorce from Silvio after two years of marriage.

After the couple tied the knot in 2019, the businessman named Julia the CEO of EWG and took her last name. A lawyer for the Netflix personality later claimed in a statement to Us in February that Julia owns 50 percent of the business and that the action taken to remove her from her role was “unauthorized and of no legal effect.” The attorney explained in a statement on February 10 that Julia plans to “enforce all of her legal rights and remedies” after being wrongfully terminated.

However, attorneys for EWG and Silvio dispute Julia’s ownership share and claim in a press release that she owns less than one percent of the voting shares.

The former La Perla creative director filed a petition for a restraining order against her estranged husband on February 11, according to documents obtained by Us, claiming that he has become “increasingly volatile, abusive and unhinged.” An attorney for Silvio told Us in a statement last month, “This is just another day in the life of an aspiring reality TV star, aiming to divert the attention from the factual misappropriation claim just filed against her.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Julia’s rep for comment.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

