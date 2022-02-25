Bonded for life. My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart praised her sister, Miriam Haart, for being her “rock” following her split from husband Ben Weinstein.

“In the very beginning, I was like, ‘It’s so sad, I have no one to say goodnight to me,’ [so] Miriam will text me every night, ‘Goodnight,’” the 28-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 24, while promoting the sisters’ partnership with Autotrader. “And now that I’m living by myself, she texts me, ‘Are you alive?’ ‘Cause I was like, ‘What if, you know, something happens and nobody’s gonna know I’m living by myself.’ So, she’ll message me. … And she’ll be like, ‘OK, I love you. Goodnight.’”

Batsheva — who announced her split from Weinstein in November 2021 after nine years of marriage — said that her whole family has been there for her during the rough time. The influencer is the eldest child of Julia Haart and her ex-husband, Yosef Hendler. The former couple also share daughter Miriam, 22, and sons Shlomo, 26, and Aaron Haart, 15.

“My mom has been amazing having me in the house. I lived [there] for a couple of months,” Batsheva told Us. “And just having my family’s, like, constant support and checking in and making sure I’m OK has made the transition for me, like, so much easier and smoother. I would not have been able to do it with the mental health that I did without them.”

The digital creator isn’t the only member of her family currently going through a divorce. Us confirmed earlier this month that Julia, 50, split from her second husband, Silvio Scaglia Haart, after two years of marriage.

While the Brazen author’s daughter wouldn’t give away much about how her mom is feeling post-split, Batsheva teased that season 2 of My Unorthodox Life will include a lot about her own life as a single woman.

“Personally, I’m going through a divorce. So now I’m living a new, single life, which I never experienced as an adult,” she told Us. “So it’s been a lot, but we’re in a good place now.”

Batsheva revealed that she is “on [her] way” back into the dating scene. “Single life is good. I mean, it was hard in the beginning, but right now, I’m thankfully in a place where, like, I’m just going out with my friends and meeting different people,” she explained. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Amid the model’s search for The One, she and Miriam have teamed up with Autotrader for their Best New Cars for 2022 list to help drivers find their perfect match … at least when it comes to cars.

“Autotrader is this incredible platform where people get matched up with cars and, like, there’s this idea that [it’s] really important to find a perfect match,” the Stanford University student told Us of the partnership. “Like me and Batsheva, we’re really close friends and sisters, and we’re kinda like a perfect match for each other in that sense. But finding a car perfect match isn’t that easy. And so that’s where, like, Autotrader comes in to take the stress out of finding the perfect match in a vehicle.”

Batsheva added: “Autotrader makes it so easy to shop from your home. You can literally book a virtual tour [and] a test drive [and then] they can deliver your car to you.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

