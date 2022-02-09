Another Haart family split. My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart and her husband of two years, Silvio Scaglia Haart, are going their separate ways.

Us Weekly can confirm that Julia filed for divorce from Silvio on Wednesday, February 9.

The 50-year-old Netflix star married the 63-year-old entrepreneur in 2019 and subsequently became the CEO of his model and talent agency, Elite World Group. He also took her last name.

“The first year of our interaction was me yelling at him. I was horrible to him,” Julia told The New York Times in July about meeting the La Perla CEO while working at the company. “But I had a lot of respect for him. As sheltered as my life had been, his life had been the diametric opposite. He’d been everywhere. He’d seen everything. And when I yelled at him, he took it like a man. That made me happy.”

The Netflix personality was previously married to Yosef Hendler. The former couple exchanged vows when she was 19 and welcomed four kids: Batsheva, 28, Shlomo, 26, Miriam, 21, and Aron, 15.

Julia, Silvio and her four kids were featured on season 1 of My Unorthodox Life, which started streaming during the summer. The show followed Julia’s fashion ventures and life after her exit from her former ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. News of her divorce comes three months after her eldest daughter’s split from husband Ben Weinstein made headlines.

“Batsheva and Ben are getting divorced,” a source told Us in November 2021, confirming she has been “living” at Julia’s home. “People change and shift, that’s what happened here. They made a loving decision to separate.”

The social media influencer confirmed the breakup that same day.

“After time and consideration we have made the decision to separate. We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it is time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible,” Batsheva wrote via Instagram Stories. “There are no secrets nor salacious events to blame. We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past 9 years each in our own way. We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

Julia’s youngest daughter later told Us that it’s a “very hard” time for her older sister.

“I mean, like, I didn’t know too much about anything that was going on [in their relationship] but the second when she told me what was going on, I understood everything,” Miriam said in December 2021. “So, I’ll always be there for her and I’ll always be there for Ben, too. He’s still somebody that’s a part of our family no matter what and so it’s only love that’s surrounded by all of us.”

Miriam also teased more emotional moments coming in season 2, which is currently filming.

“We’ve gotten so much positive feedback from season 1 [and] I’ve gotten 100s, probably 1,000s of DMs from people saying thank you for talking about my sexuality, being a woman in tech, and [that feedback is] so much validation to talk about your story,” the Stanford University student said. “All I can say about season 2 is that we’re being more vulnerable, there’s more drama and it’s just extra, extra, extra and so I’m really excited for everyone to see it.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!