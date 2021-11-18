Speaking out. My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart has opened up about her breakup from her husband of nine years, Ben Weinstein.

“After time and consideration we have made the decision to separate,” the Netflix personality, 28, shared via Instagram Story on Thursday, November 18. “We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it is time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible.”

She added in her statement, “There are no secrets nor salacious events to blame. We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past 9 years each in our own way. We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

Haart then signed the statement from both the men’s stylist, 28, and herself, alongside red heart emojis. Weinstein also shared the same message via his account.

Us Weekly previously confirmed earlier on Thursday that the pair had gone their separate ways.

“Batsheva and Ben are getting divorced,” a source told Us, noting that the influencer has been “living” at her mom Julia Haart’s house for “the last few weeks.”

“People change and shift, that’s what happened here,” the insider added. “They made a loving decision to separate.”

Aside from her growing success as a social media influencer, Batsheva was prominently featured on Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life earlier this year, which was later renewed for a second season in September. The docuseries chronicled the daily life of the Elite World Group CEO, 50, and her family — kids Batsheva, Shlomo, 25, Miriam, 21, and Aron, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Yosef Hendler. The fashion designer previously left an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community upon her divorce. Throughout the first season of the reality TV show, viewers saw Batsheva’s relationship with Weinstein develop as they also left the suburb and its restrictive rules.

The former couple — who wed in 2012 shortly after graduating from high school — often argued over Batsheva’s outfits, which Weinstein wasn’t quite on board with her desire to wear pants following his traditional upbringing. They also discussed when to start a family as Batsheva dragged her heels despite the real estate agent’s eagerness to become a father.

“I think what made the show feel authentic was that we did things that were very true to us, like the conversation with Ben and I fighting about pants, that’s totally a conversation that we had like a million times before,” Batsheva praised the show’s authentic portrayal of her relationship during an interview with Nylon in August. “And at the point when we were filming that, I had just started wearing pants. It was a very personal experience that we’re sharing. When Ben and I are fighting about social media — these are all things that actually do happen. I think because they’re very authentic to our lives, they came off that way, and I think that’s what made the show have that feeling because we’re sharing things that we actually experience.”

Before news of the pair’s split made headlines, the pair fueled breakup speculation after sharing solo Instagram snaps to their respective pages. Weinstein, for his part, even captioned one post, “Officially not-famous,” perhaps hinting at a reality TV exit.