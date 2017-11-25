Julia Louis-Dreyfus visited her old stomping grounds in Chicago with husband Brad Hall as she continues to receive treatments for breast cancer.

The Veep star posted a photo while in the windy city on Thursday, November 23, writing, “Happy Thanksgiving early morning in Chicago. I love this town.”

Seemingly feeling nostalgic, she also posted a photo with Hall on Friday, November 24: “Our old apartment on the lake on the north side of Chicago where we happily lived IN SIN.#thankful.” The couple met while attending Northwestern University before marrying in 1987. Their youngest son, Charlie, 20, currently goes to school there, where he plays on the Northwestern Wildcats men’s basketball team. Louis-Dreyfus and Hall are also the parents to 25-year-old Henry.

The Seinfeld alum, 56, announced in September that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, tweeting, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

It was later reported that Louis-Dreyfus received her diagnosis on September 18, just one day after she took home the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Veep. Tons of celebrities, including her former Seinfeld costar, Jason Alexander, sent their support and well wishes.

As previously reported, the actress wants to stick to her normal routine by continuing to work while receiving treatment. She also shared a health update on November 9, revealing she had completed her third round of chemotherapy.

