He's notoriously private, but George Clooney's longtime friend Julia Roberts is so excited about his engagement to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, she couldn't help but spill!

PHOTOS: Clooney's girls

Chatting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, May 6, the August Osage County actress, 46, admitted, "I think it is sublime."

PHOTOS: Best celebrity engagement rings

Although she and Alamuddin have yet to meet in person, Roberts couldn't help gushing to Ellen DeGeneres about the trilingual, 36-year-old British attorney.

"She is beautiful and smart, and he is happy and that’s what matters to me," she beamed.

PHOTOS: Julia's best movie roles

Clooney, 53, who co-starred with Roberts in the movie Ocean's 11, has described Roberts as "an amazing mother, an amazing wife and a great, great friend."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!