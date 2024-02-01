Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, are feeling the love.

“Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world. ✨⚡️✨⚡️,” Roberts, 56, captioned a Wednesday, January 31, Instagram photo of the pair snuggled up next to each other. In the sweet snap, Roberts looks lovingly up at Moder, 55, while he rests his arms on her.

Roberts previously shared a picture of her and Moder kissing in July 2023 to commemorate their wedding anniversary.

“💥 21 💥 #truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout,” she wrote alongside the PDA shot.

Moder has also shared glimpses of the pair’s romance via social media. In July 2021, he posted a throwback selfie of Roberts with her head on his shoulder.

“Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea … just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time,” the cinematographer wrote in the caption.

Roberts and Moder tied the knot in July 2002 after meeting on the set of The Mexican two years prior. At the time, Roberts was dating Benjamin Bratt, and Moder was married to Vera Steimberg. Moder and Steimberg, 50, finalized their divorce in early 2002.

After tying the knot, Roberts and Moder went on to welcome three children: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, and son Henry, 16. As they navigate parenthood together, the duo’s connection has only deepened.

“He truly, to this day, is just my favorite human,” Roberts said of Moder during a November 2018 appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop” podcast. “I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

The actress has also admitted that she was a “selfish little brat” before she met her husband.

“It was meeting Danny … finding my person. When I think about what makes my life my life and makes sense and just shines inside of me, it’s him,” Roberts told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2017. “Everything has come from that for me. I was my priority [before].”

Despite her success in Hollywood, the Oscar winner is most grateful for her husband and their kids.

“It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true,” Roberts said during an October 2022 appearance on CBS Sunday Mornings. “The life that I have built with my husband, [and] the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly to them.”

In the same interview, Roberts shared that she and Moder have “always” written each other letters when they are apart for work.

“I have the first letter he ever wrote me. … And one day, I’ll show it to Hazel and say, ‘That. That’s what you’re looking for,'” she said.