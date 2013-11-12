George Clooney can (almost) do no wrong — at least according to Julianna Margulies. The Good Wife actress, who played Clooney's love interest on the hit medical drama ER in the 1990s when they were both just up-and-comers, couldn't help gushing a little about her former costar and still-close friend when she stopped by The Late Show With David Letterman on Monday, Nov. 11.

"He is truly one of the most awesome human beings I've ever met," the Emmy winner, 47, raved of the Oscar winner, 52. "He's smart, he's down-to-earth…He treats everyone with respect, no matter whether you're sweeping the floors or the head of the studio. He's just one of those guys."

Margulies, married to Keith Lieberthal since 2007, noted that she and Clooney had remained "good friends" over the years. She even admitted to seeking his counsel on various life events and questions. There's one topic she steers clear of, though.

"He is my go-to person for advice on pretty much anything — except marriage," the actress quipped of the eternal bachelor. (Clooney was married to Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993 but has since become famous for his string of high-profile relationships with women including Krista Allen, Celine Balitran, and Elisabetta Canalis. Since his split from Stacy Keibler earlier this year, he has been linked to "Croatian Sensation" Monika Jakisic.)

"She's not his official 'girlfriend' yet, but they've become very close," a source recently told Us Weekly of the actor and the London-based model. "She has been seeing George almost every night."

Don't expect them to walk down the aisle, though. In a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan, Clooney said he had no plans to tie the knot again. "I was married, so I gave it a shot," he quipped, noting that his divorce ought to have "proven how good [he] was at it."

A year later, in a sit-down with Esquire, he said the thought never even crosses his mind. "I don't talk about it because I don't think about it," he told the mag. "I don't ever question other peoples' versions of how they live their lives or what they do."

