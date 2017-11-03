Julianna Margulies claimed in a new interview that Steven Seagal had a gun when he invited her to his hotel room years ago.

“When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Well, Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night,'” the ER alum, 51, recalled to Jenny Hutt on SiriusXM on Friday, November 3. “And I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, ‘Oh, I don’t do that. I don’t travel. I don’t have money for a cab.’ And I didn’t. And I said, ‘And I don’t take subways late at night.’ And she says, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll reimburse you. And I’m here.'”

When Margulies arrived to the hotel around 10:40 p.m., the casting director wasn’t there, but the Under Siege actor, 65, was. “Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life,” she claimed. “And I got out of there unscathed. It’s a long story … but I never was raped, and I never was harmed, and I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room. It always starts with, ‘I’m a healer, I want to massage you.’ I sort of squirmed my way out.”

Later in the show, the Emmy-winning actress discussed the dozens of sexual harassment and assault claims against producer Harvey Weinstein, who has denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex.” Because of her alleged experience with Seagal, Margulies once refused to meet Weinstein, 65, in his hotel room unless her assistant came up with her.

“He opened the door, in a bathrobe,” the Good Wife alum claimed. “I could see that there were candles lit in the room, and there was a dinner for two. And I saw him stare at [my assistant] … and he looked at me, furious, and he took the door and he said, ‘Just wanted to say great audition.’ And he slammed the door. And of course I didn’t get the part.”

Margulies is now working with author Erin Merryn to help pass Erin’s Law, a bill that would require public schools to protect children from sexual abuse.

Us Weekly has reached out to Seagal’s rep for comment.

