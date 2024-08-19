Julianne Hough has revealed further insight into her three-year relationship with Ryan Seacrest.

During the Sunday, August 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Hough, 36, told the show’s host, Andy Cohen, where she and Seacrest, 49, went on their first date.

“I think it was like Polo Lounge or something,” Hough said, referring to the Beverly Hills Hotel’s famed restaurant and bar on Sunset Boulevard. While the Los Angeles hot spot is renowned for celebrity spotting, Hough went on to detail that their date was “private.”

Hough didn’t elaborate any further on the pair’s date, or their relationship, but did detail her favorite first date of all time, recalling a romantic trip to Santa Monica Pier with somebody “I don’t really remember.”

“Oh this was really sweet,” Hough told Cohen, 56. “We did the Ferris wheel and we kissed.”

Hough’s revelation regarding Seacrest comes after she recently opened up about why their relationship failed to last, hinting at differences in their individual levels of fame.

Speaking on the Monday, August 12 episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Hough was asked about what it was like to date the TV presenter from 2010 to 2013.

“I would imagine it would be so exciting and so privileged and so romantic and then also I would feel like I was losing myself to all of that,” Shepard, 49, said.

Hough agreed, telling the host, “That was exactly the dynamic. The rug was swept up from underneath me, and I was just flying and I was experiencing things that I didn’t even know existed.”

At the time, Hough was beginning to build a name for herself in her own right, but she didn’t want observers to think that she was using Seacrest for his much more significant credentials.

“I had this insecurity that I was like, ‘I don’t ever want anybody to think that I’m with him for this reason,’” she said. “And so I then started playing smaller. I know that that was his experience in past situations and stuff, and so I again overcompensated, [I] was malleable to fit into exactly what somebody needed me to be for them to be happy.”

Seacrest isn’t the only ex Hough discussed this month. Hough was brought to tears when she opened up about her ex-husband, former NHL player Brooks Laich, during the podcast. The pair began dating in 2014 and announced their engagement in 2015.

“He had a really rough last few years of his career,” Hough said. “He was injured and then he got traded before his team that he had been there for almost 12 years won the Stanley Cup. It makes me want to cry because I feel for him so bad.” She said that “everything started to unravel” when the pair married in 2017. The couple announced their separation in 2020.

On Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live, Hough also spoke about her perception of what the public thinks of her, revealing she thinks that people don’t really know what she does for a living.

“I think because I do so many different things, I’m a bit confusing,” Hough said. “People are like, ‘What does she do, does she dance, is she a singer, is she an actor, what does she do?’ But I think I’m a storyteller. And I think by nature, everything that I do is storytelling whether it’s through my body or through my voice or through my acting.”