Dancing with her heart! Julianne Hough has had her fair share of relationships before marrying — and later separating — her estranged husband, Brooks Laich.

The Dancing With the Stars judge was introduced to Laich by her Curve costar Teddy Sears in December 2013. The former NHL player revealed in 2014 that Sears was inspired to play matchmaker while he and Hough were filming the horror movie.

“On set, apparently, he was talking with Julianne … and asked her if she’d been seeing anyone, and she said no or whatever, and I guess he was watching our hockey game at the time,” Laich told radio station 106.7 FM The Fan in 2014. “He always watches the game on Game Center on his iPad. I guess he just showed her the iPad and said, ‘Well, I’ve got a guy for you,’ or something.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2014 that Laich and Hough were dating and the pair were engaged in August 2015. Two years later, the couple tied the knot in July 2017.

However, the duo announced in May 2020 that they had called it quits on their marriage after nearly 3 years.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement per People. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Hough previously dated Ryan Seacrest from 2010 to 2013. Their relationship ended due to her and the American Idol host’s busy schedules. The Footloose star reflected on her past romances in an interview with Redbook magazine in August 2014.

“Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right,” she said at the time. “I had one foot out because I didn’t want to get hurt. And I didn’t say what was on my mind because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers. I needed to be perfect.”

Hough added, “But now I’m not holding anything back, because I’d rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love. If I had been this open in my last relationship, who knows?”

Scroll down to see Hough’s romances over the years.