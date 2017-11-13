Back to the ballroom! Julianne Hough announced in an Instagram post on Monday, November 13, that she’ll be returning to the Dancing with the Stars judges panel – for one night only.

“Where my #DWTS fans at?! Get ready…We’re getting the band back together again! I’m coming back as a guest judge NEXT Monday, and I have a very meaningful surprise in store! You won’t want to miss this! Tune in on 11/20 at 8/7c #lovemydwtsfamily,” she captioned the photo of her and fellow DWTS judges.

Though it’s not clear what her surprise will be, fans jumped at the opportunity to express their excitement – and hopes for her return. “She’s going to be a pro on the next season of dancing with the stars?! 🙌 that would be so cool,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “I hope your surprise is that you and Derek will be going back on tour!!!!!! 💕”

Her much-anticipated return will take place on Monday, November 20, during the season 25 finale. Us Weekly confirmed in September that the former DWTS pro would not be returning as a judge alongside Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. She had originally competed on the ABC show and took home the Mirrorball trophy twice before joining as a judge in September 2014.

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty has been keeping busy. She tied the knot to NHL star Brooks Laich in an outdoor ceremony in Idaho on July 8, and appears to be loving married life. Us Weekly caught up with her brother, Derek Hough, on Sunday, November 12, in Los Angeles where he dished on the newlyweds. “She’s amazing, she’s happy and incredible,” he told Us. “I love [Brooks] so much, he’s an amazing guy to have as a brother.”

