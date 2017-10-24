Amid allegations of sexual harassment against James Toback, Julianne Moore and Natalie Morales have come forward to share their own alleged inappropriate interactions with the director.

As previously reported, the Los Angeles Times published an investigative piece on Sunday, October 22, in which more than 30 women accused Toback of sexual harassment.

Moore, 56, took to Twitter on Tuesday, October 24, to share she experienced similar situations with Toback as some of the women detailed in the piece. “#JamesToback approached me in the 80’s on Columbus Ave with the same language – wanted me to audition, come to his apt,” she wrote. “I refused. One month later he did it again with the EXACT same language. I said don’t u remember u did this before?”

In the original story, former aspiring actress Starr Rinaldi recalled a similar experience in which Toback allegedly tried to lure her to secluded areas . “In a weird sense, I thought, ‘This is a test of whether I’m a real artist and serious about acting.’ He always wanted me to read for him in a hotel or come back to his apartment, like, ‘How serious are you about your craft?’” she said. “And the horrible thing is, whichever road you choose, whether you sleep with him or walk away, you’re still broken.”

The Private Life of a Modern Woman director has denied the allegations, telling the Times that he had never met any of the women making the accusations against him, or if he did, it “was for five minutes and [has] no recollection.”

Morales, 45, recalled her own experience with the director when she was 25 or 26 years old. According to the Today show host, Toback approached her in New York City’s Central Park and told her he wanted to cast her in one of his films. “He makes it very clear with the conversation … that he wants to get me into a secluded area of the park,” Morales recalled to Access Hollywood. “He also proceeded to say that ‘if you want to be in the movie, you’ve got to be willing to show yourself.’”

