Julie Chrisley’s family is hoping her prison sentence being thrown out is just the beginning.

“We’re pleased that the Court agreed that Julie’s sentence was improper, but we’re obviously disappointed that it rejected Todd [Chrisley]’s appeal,” Alex Little, an attorney for the family, told Us Weekly in a statement. “With this step behind us, we can now challenge the couple’s convictions based on the illegal search that started the case.”

The statement continued: “The family appreciates the continued support they’ve received throughout this process. And they’re hopeful for more good news in the future.”

Julie and Todd’s daughter Savannah Chrisley, meanwhile, shared her reaction to the news via Instagram Story on Monday, writing, “The fight never ends.”

In documents filed on Friday, June 21, the judges of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided that Julie’s 2022 trial miscalculated her sentence.

“After careful consideration, and with the benefit of oral argument, we affirm the district court on all issues except for the loss amount attributed to Julie,” the judges stated in paperwork obtained by Us on Monday, June 24. “The district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record.”

Julie’s case is now expected to be sent to a lower court for resentencing. “So we vacate Julie’s sentence and remand solely for the district court to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution, and forfeiture as to Julie and to resentence her accordingly,” the judges continued.

Todd, 55, and Julie, 51, were first indicted in 2019 on charges of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. After being found guilty in June 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison while his wife received a seven-year sentence. The couple has maintained their innocence.

“I think that that’s why I’m in a better place with it, because I know that this is not my final destination,” Todd said during a prerecorded January 2023 episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, which was posted after he arrived in prison. “I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is.”

That same month, Todd turned himself in at the FPC Pensacola minimum security facility in Florida, while Julie reported to Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Savannah, 26, has continued to advocate for her parents’ innocence as they serve out their respective sentences.

Julie’s legal team reacted to the major win in her legal case, telling Us on Monday, “The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Ms. Chrisley’s sentencing and remanded the case for her to be resentenced. While this is not a dismissal of the case against her, it will result in new sentence conforming with the Appeals’ Court’s instructions.”