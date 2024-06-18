Savannah Chrisley says she’s in “unbearable” pain while her dad, Todd Chrisley, serves time in prison for tax evasion and fraud.

“This isn’t just about missing him at the dinner table, or the lack of his laughter and jokes filling our home and family…it’s about the profound impact his absence has had on our family,” Savannah, 26, began in a lengthy caption via Instagram on Sunday, June 16. “[Seventeen] months ago, my dad was sent to prison…and since then, our family has been struggling to find our footing. The void left by his absence is undeniable.”

Noting that the Chrisleys were “once whole and complete,” the “Unlocked” podcaster went on to write that her family’s experience “has shown me firsthand the harsh realities of our prison system.”

“It doesn’t just punish the individual…it tears at the true core of families, leaving behind wounds that are slow to heal,” she continued. “I honestly don’t know if they ever will… The supposed justice often feels unjust, and the system designed to protect us sometimes feels like it’s doing the opposite. I am not okay. The pain of losing my father to prison is a burden I carry every day.”

Related: Chrisley Family’s Quotes About Todd and Julie's Prison Sentence A close-knit group. The Chrisley family is standing by Todd and Julie Chrisley as the pair prepare to head to prison after receiving their sentences in their fraud case. On November 21, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison with Todd, 53, serving 12 years and Julie, 49, […]

The Chrisley Knows Best alum wrote that looking back at “beautiful moments” in old photos has been bittersweet, as it serves as a “dark yet stark reminder of what we’ve lost and the uncertainty of our future together,” calling the pain “unbearable at times.”

She explained, “I’m just a girl who misses her daddy. But what I can say is that I am committed to fighting for justice…for my family and for all families who have been torn apart by an imperfect system. No family should have to endure such hurt and trauma. We all deserve better, and I will advocate tirelessly to ensure that our justice system becomes a force for healing and restoration, not further pain and division.”

Savannah concluded her Father’s Day message by acknowledging her followers with a “heavy heart today” and those who share similar stories.

“I really hope that my page can be a place of growth and that TOGETHER we can work towards a future where families are not shattered by injustice and where every individual is treated with dignity and fairness,” she wrote. “I have so much hope for our future… I miss you daddy… I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT.”

Todd, 55, and his wife Julie were first indicted in 2019 on charges of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. After a lengthy trial, the former reality stars were found guilty in June 2022.

Related: 'Chrisley Knows Best': Get to Know the Chrisley Family Putting it all out there. Through the years, Todd Chrisley and his family have offered a glimpse at their close connection amid many ups and downs. Chrisley Knows Best, which debuted in 2014, introduced viewers to Todd’s one-of-a-kind family. At the time, the Georgia native candidly addressed his issues with daughter Lindsie Chrisley following her […]

Nearly six months later, the real estate mogul was sentenced to 12 years in prison while his wife received a seven-year sentence. The couple has maintained their innocence. (Todd’s sentence was reduced to 10 years, Us Weekly previously confirmed. Julie’s sentence was also reduced by 14 months, meaning she’ll be out of prison in October 2028.)

Along with Savannah, the incarcerated couple shares sons Chase Chrisley, 28, and Grayson Chrisley, 18. Todd is also dad to two children from his previous marriage to Teresa Terry: daughter Lindsie Chrisley, 34, and son Kyle Chrisley, 32.

Savannah gained custody of Grayson after her parents reported to prison. She also has custody of estranged brother Kyle’s 11-year-old daughter, Chloe.