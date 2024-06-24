Julie Chrisley’s prison sentence was thrown out by an appeals court, ruling that the judge in her 2022 trial miscalculated her sentence.

The judges of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not find evidence to prove that Chrisley, 51, was involved in the entire bank fraud scheme, which began in 2006.

“After careful consideration, and with the benefit of oral argument, we affirm the district court on all issues except for the loss amount attributed to Julie,” the judges stated, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, June 24. “The district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record.”

The docs, which were filed on Friday, June 21, continued: “So we vacate Julie’s sentence and remand solely for the district court to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution, and forfeiture as to Julie and to resentence her accordingly.”

Chrisley’s case will now be sent to a lower court for resentencing.

In response to the ruling, Chrisley’s legal team told Us: “The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Ms. Chrisley’s sentencing and remanded the case for her to be resentenced. While this is not a dismissal of the case against her, it will result in new sentence conforming with the Appeals’ Court’s instructions.”

Julie and husband Todd Chrisley’s daughter Savannah Chrisley took to social media to share the update in the case. “Didn’t necessarily go as we hoped,” Savannah, 26, said in the video uploaded via Instagram on Friday. “But we do have a little win.”

After reading the verdict, Savannah explained to her followers what the ruling meant. “What [the ruling] means is that the appeals court could not find any evidence that attributed this $17 million loss amount to my mother. And for that, I am grateful and I hope and pray that the judge can send her home,” she said.

Savannah added that she’s a “firm believer” that her mom would be coming home “sooner rather than later.” She concluded, “Please just be prayerful. And I have some other ideas up my sleeve to get dad home.”

Julie and Todd, 55, were first indicted in 2019 on charges of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. The former reality stars were found guilty in June 2022.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison while Julie received a seven-year sentence. (Us previously confirmed that Todd’s sentence was reduced to 10 years. Julie’s sentence was also reduced by 14 months.)

In January 2023, Todd and Julie began serving their sentences at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and Federal Medical Center, respectively. The couple have maintained their innocence.

Back in April, Savannah shared that her goal was to have her parents out soon. “I’m looking forward to our appeal April 19,” Savannah told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Obviously, I hope to have them home, maybe later in the summer.”

Along with Savannah, the incarcerated couple share Chase, 28 and Grayson, 18. Todd is also a dad to daughter Lindsie, 34, and son Kyle, 32, from his marriage to Terresa Terry. Since Todd and Julie went to prison, Savannah has been raising Grayson and her estranged brother Kyle’s 11-year-old daughter, Chloe.