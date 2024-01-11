Jury Duty and Below Deck editor Christopher Charkowski was arrested for child endangerment after an alleged incident involving his 6-year-old son.

Us Weekly can confirm that Charkowski, 39, was arrested in L.A. County earlier this month on a felony charge of willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death. TMZ included a video in their coverage which circulated via social media showing a man, allegedly Charkowski, harming a child inside of their home. In the graphic video, the individual is seen punching the child before throwing him on the couch.

Charkowski was released from custody following his arrest, according to Newsweek. He could potentially face up to six years in prison if convicted of the felony charge.

A separate social media post from a person claiming to be a friend of Charkowski’s wife, Dara Faye Stransky, included alleged documents from his arrest. According to TMZ, the home surveillance footage was submitted to authorities as part of an official investigation. The alleged offense took place in June 2022 based on the court records.

The case was filed in November 2023, and Charkowski was arrested two months later. Newsweek reported that Stransky, who shares four children with Charkowski, filed for divorce in 2018 and that Charkowski was previously sued for child support in 2014.

Before his legal issues made headlines, Charkowski was an editor on several TV shows and fan-favorite comedy specials, including projects by Nick Kroll and Saturday Night Live’s Chris Redd. He worked as the lead assistant editor on Below Deck Mediterranean from 2019 to 2022.

Last year, Charkowski was credited for eight episodes of the Prime Video’s Freevee show Jury Duty. His most recent credit was Peacock’s Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.

Us Weekly has reached out to Charkowski and Prime Video for comment.