Jussie Smollett is officially a suspect in the case regarding his alleged attack that took place last month in Chicago, Us Weekly confirms.

“We can confirm prosecutors and investigators in Chicago spoke with attorneys of Jussie Smollett at approximately 10 a.m. this morning,” Norma Pelayo of the Chicago Police Department told Us in a statement on Wednesday, February 20. “Smollett is now classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by Chicago police for filing a false report.”

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi also tweeted on Wednesday: “Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.”

The Empire star, 36, was hospitalized on January 29 after he claimed he was attacked by two men in the early morning hours who screamed “racial and homophobic slurs” at him, and allegedly tied a noose around his neck in Chicago. After two Nigerian brothers were arrested and released earlier this month, Guglielmi confirmed that the “case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation.” He added that law enforcement officials were requesting a follow-up interview with Smollett at the time.

Following the arrest and release of Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, CNN reported that authorities now believe Smollett paid the men to orchestrate the attack against him.

“As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying,” the actor’s attorney said in a statement to ABC 7 Chicago.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Smollett remains at work on the hit Fox drama series. “Jussie Smollett continues to be a consummate professional on set and as we have previously stated, he is not being written out of the show,” the network told Us on Wednesday.

However, though many of Smollett’s castmates have been outspoken in their support for him, an insider told Us that “some of Jussie’s Empire cast members are upset with him,” adding, “This has put them in an awkward position and now some of the cast is very skeptical.”

