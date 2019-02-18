Jussie Smollett Alleged Attack: Everything We Know So Far

In the weeks since Jussie Smollett told Chicago police that he was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack, there has been one shocking development after another. Investigators have continued to search for the perpetrators of the possible hate crime and look into whether they were paid to take part in a hoax.

The Empire star, 36, reported that he was attacked in the early hours of January 29. Days later, he spoke out for the first time since the incident, stating that he was “working with authorities and [has] been 100 percent factual and consistent on every level.” He also returned to work, performing a concert in West Hollywood before returning to the set of his Fox musical drama.

Smollett appeared on Good Morning America on February 14 for his first interview about the alleged attack. He became emotional at one point, saying that he was “forever changed” and felt “pissed off” by both the incident itself and the skepticism swirling on social media.

A major development in the case came on February 15 when police arrested two possible suspects, but they were released soon after without charges. Multiple reports later surfaced accusing the actor of staging the attack, which he has repeatedly and vehemently denied.

Scroll down for a comprehensive timeline to stay up-to-date on everything we know about the story so far.