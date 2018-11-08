Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Thursday, November 8, after she fractured three ribs, a spokesperson for the court confirmed to the Associated Press.

The 85-year-old fell in her office at the Supreme Court late Wednesday, November 7. She returned home, but experienced discomfort overnight. According to the news agency, Ginsburg was admitted to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning for treatment and observation. Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side.

The Supreme Court’s next session is scheduled for November 26.

In the past, Ginsburg has quickly bounced back from health issues. She broke two ribs in June 2012 after falling at home, but did not miss any work. She underwent a heart procedure later that year, and returned to the court soon after.

The justice is also a two-time cancer survivor. She did not miss a day on the bench after she was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1999, and she showed up at court days after undergoing surgery for pancreatic cancer in 2009. She has often said that she works out regularly.

Ginsburg was appointed by then-president Bill Clinton in 1993. She became the second female justice, after Sandra Day O’Connor, to be confirmed to the court. She is now the oldest justice on the panel.

The Brooklyn, New York, native, who is famously nicknamed Notorious R.B.G., has indicated that she has no plans to retire. In January, she hired law clerks for the term that extends into 2020.

