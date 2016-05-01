Jeremy Bieber is getting married! Justin Bieber celebrated his dad’s engagement to longtime girlfriend Chelsey Rebelo at a wild party at a Toronto estate on Saturday, April 30.

The “Love Yourself” singer, 22, posed for a few photos with his father, 40, and even snapped a quick pic with a tiger!

Justin uploaded the shot, in which he crouches down next to the exotic cat, to Instagram. He surprisingly looks down in the dumps for someone who just experienced the thrill of petting a tiger.

The entertainer, who is currently in the midst of his Purpose World Tour, looked dapper in a maroon button-up shirt, ripped jeans and black shoes. As Us previously reported, he shaved off his blond dreadlocks on Friday night.

Earlier on Saturday, Justin admitted on Instagram that he was “soooooo hungover” and felt “like s–t” after spending the previous night partying at Drake’s Views album release party.

Jeremy, who split with Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, shortly after Justin was born, proposed to Rebelo during a romantic getaway to St. Bart’s in February.

“I’m a lot closer to my dad than I am to my mom,” Justin told GQ in February, adding that he “doesn’t see her as much as I’d like to.”

