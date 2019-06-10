Justin Bieber the boxer? The “Sorry” crooner took to Twitter on Sunday, June 9, with an odd request to fight Tom Cruise.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down,” Bieber, 25, tweeted.

The “Baby” singer added, “Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?” tagging Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White.

While Bieber didn’t elaborate on what provoked his request to get in the ring with the 56-year-old Top Gun actor, it quickly caught the attention of professional mixed martial artists and celebrities.

“If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout,” athlete Conor McGregor wrote. “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

Comedian Kevin Smith chimed in: “You wanna control Cruise in this match? 1) Don’t fight him on a couch: he can be bouncy. 2) Make sure you’re fighting the actual Tom Cruise, because he’s king of impossible rubber mask reveals. 3) If he slides into the Octagon in Wayfarers and undies, go for his parents’ Porsche.”

Oscar De La Hoya simply wrote, “I got you,” and tagged @GoldenBoyBoxing, his promotion company.

MMA fighter Bobby Nash also shared his thoughts. “You’re calling out a 56 year old man lol,” Nash, 29, tweeted.

Many twitter users shared the same sentiment as Nash. “Okay but Tom Cruise is 5/7 and Bieber is 5/9. Scientology sucks and Bieber does bad music but its totally an even fight,” one wrote. Another added: “Bro thats exactly what I said!! Beiber has to challenge a 56yo man? Whats funny is I honestly think Tom would lay hands on Beibzz.”

Though Cruise has a Twitter account, he’s yet to respond to Bieber’s request.

