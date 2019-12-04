Justin Bieber Regrets Using the N-Word at Age 14: ‘I Was Uneducated’

Growing up. Five years after controversial videos of Justin Bieber were uncovered, the singer is ready to own up to his past mistakes.

The 25-year-old shared an image reading, “STAND AGAINST RACISM” to Instagram on Tuesday, December 3, and acknowledged that it was time to use his voice to make a positive difference in the world.

“When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words,” the “Sorry” singer captioned the post. “Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!”

In 2014, old videos resurfaced of the Grammy winner making light of offensive language. The clip, originally obtained by TMZ, featured Bieber singing a parody of his song “One Less Lonely Girl,” consistently swapping out the word “girl” for the N-word. The video ended with the then-14-year-old saying, “If I kill you, I’ll be part of the KKK.” Another clip of the young singer telling an offensive and racist joke to the camera was found around the same time.

When the videos first made headlines, the “Purpose” artist issued a formal apology, admitting in a statement to Us Weekly, “As a kid, I didn’t understand the power of certain words and how they can hurt. I thought it was OK to repeat hurtful words and jokes, but didn’t realize at the time that it wasn’t funny and that in fact my actions were continuing the ignorance.”

Bieber continued at the time, “Now that these mistakes from the past have become public I need to apologize again to all those I have offended … I take my friendships with people of all cultures very seriously and I apologize for offending or hurting anyone with my childish and inexcusable mistake.”

As he continues to work through his past struggles with wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) by his side, the “10,000 Hours” singer is challenging himself with a New Year’s resolution. Justin rang in the holiday season in a separate Instagram post on Tuesday night, sharing a cartoon sketch of a decorated Christmas tree.

“I’m determined this holiday season to take ownership of all my shortcomings and work on them for myself and the ones I love!” the pop star wrote. “What is your goal?”