The Pearsons can party! Justin Hartley invited his This Is Us costars to his wedding — and the majority stayed on the dance floor all night.

Justin Hartley's Wedding Pics

“”Honestly it was Susan [Kelechi], it was me, it was Sterling [K. Brown], it was Chrissy [Metz]. Dan Fogelman was out there quite a bit. His wife Caitlin was out there,” the 40-year-old actor exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Who else really tore it up that night? Gosh, those were the big, heavy hitters. They hung out there. They were all partying. It was good.”

Hartley and Chrishell Stause tied the knot in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Malibu on October 28. Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia were also in attendance.

“They’ve become really close friends of mine and it was important for me — they’re all so busy so I was just hopeful that if they can make it that they would. It was nice having them there,” the A Bad Moms Christmas star adds. “You hope all of your friends can come to your wedding. It was really nice to look out and see some familiar faces. It’s always good to see them off set as well.”

Secret Celebrity Weddings

Hartley’s 13-year-old daughter, Isabella, who he shares with ex-wife Lindsay, was a part of the bridal party on their special day. Stause even reached out to her as she walked down the aisle.

“[She] reaches out her right hand to my daughter. My daughter gets up, Isabella gets up, and they both arm in arm walked up to the aisle together. I mean, how perfect is that? Can you imagine? It was perfect. It really was. I was like, this is my entire life is right there. It was fantastic. My mother was right there, my sisters were right there. So I had all the ladies in my life right there in one little perfect little package. It was great,” Hartley tells Us.

“My wife walking down the aisle [was the most memorable]. I’ve never seen anything like that, ever. That is just blazed in my brain. I’ll never forget that,” he recalls. “I was just in awe. They say that when you get married it’s the cold feet and all that stuff and I never had cold feet. I never questioned it. But the moment I saw her and I knew that it was actually happening, like this is going to be my wife in a matter of minutes, I’ve never been so sure about anything in my life. I was completely at ease and just felt so lucky and couldn’t hardly believe that this woman was getting closer and closer to me. I’ll never forget that, ever.”

Milo's Hotness Evolution

Since their nuptials, Hartley has been working with Royal Canin to encourage pet owners to take precautions to avoid GI (gastrointestinal) issues and make sure their animals are safe and healthy — especially during the holiday season. “One specific point I would give is to have a backup clinic to go to in case your vet is having dinner with their family and not in the office and something goes wrong with your animal. Have a backup place to go and a number to call,” he says. “And also go to MyPetReference.com. They can answer specific questions that you may have.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!