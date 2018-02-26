Justin Theroux Returns to Instagram 11 Days After Jennifer Aniston Split

Justin Theroux may be single, but he had no shortage of cuddles on Sunday, February 25.

The 46-year-old shared photos from his visit to non-profit shelter Austin Pets Alive, where he snuggled with rescue puppies. It marked Theroux’s first time on Instagram since announcing his split from Jennifer Aniston on February 15.

“Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive. I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats,” he wrote. “I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitfall. The two aren’t yet ready to go, but when they are go get em . . .”

The Leftovers star, who visited an Austin, Texas, location, added in his caption that there’s also an Austin Pets Alive in Houston.

As previously reported, Theroux and Aniston, who tied the knot after four years of dating in August 2015, announced their separation on February 15.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” Aniston, 49, and Theroux, said in a joint statement to Us. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

While fans may have hoped that Aniston’s split would lead to a reunion with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, an insider explained in the new issue of Us Weekly that a reconciliation is unlikely.

“Jen wouldn’t consider being with Brad in a romantic way,” an Aniston pal told Us. “But there’s always a spot in her heart for him.”

Pitt, 54, and the Friends alum were married from 2000 to 2005.

