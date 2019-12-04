



Meet Kuma! Justin Theroux and his dog have been best buds since the actor adopted the pit bull in June 2018 after Hurricane Harvey.

Theroux met Kuma at the airport when it was time to take her home to New York City. Since then, she has become a regular fixture on his Instagram page, where the Leftovers alum uploads the sweetest photos and videos of his four-legged sidekick.

Kuma enjoys lounging by the pool with Theroux almost as much as she loves eating treats and making him laugh. She is even known to visit him at work! In July 2018, Theroux poked fun at Kuma on Instagram for “hounding me by barking ruff and dograding questions” while doing press for The Spy Who Dumped Me. And in April 2019, at the age of 3, Kuma landed the cover of Nobleman Magazine alongside Theroux.

“Too young to model? The enigmatic canine FINALLY breaks her silence on: Pet adoption, no-kill shelters and her DEVASTATING, CRIPPLING FEAR of SKATEBOARDS,” the Mulholland Drive star quipped on Instagram at the time. “‘It’s weird to see people float sideways. It makes me want to murder the four round parts… Also the wood part, the part that makes them float sideways.’ PLUS: Her on-again, DEFINITELY STILL ON relationship with the man she calls ‘Papi’. ‘He just takes care of me… he’s the one man who deals with all of my s–t…. like… Literally. He picks up my s–t. And I appreciate that in a man.’”

Kuma has even caught the acting bug from Theroux. She was featured in the 2019 remake of Lady and the Tramp — and walked the red carpet at the New York premiere with her owner by her side. The duo also recreated the Disney movie’s iconic spaghetti-sharing scene in a viral Instagram video.

The Maniac star may be back on the market after his 2017 split from Jennifer Aniston, but it turns out that Kuma is the only lady he needs in his life!