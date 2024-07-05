Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods are joining forces to launch a grand new venture.

Pop superstar Timberlake, 43, and golfing legend Woods, 48, plan on opening a sports bar called T-Squared Social — a spin on “Timberlake” and “Tiger” — in Scotland, BBC reports. The news comes after their first T-Squared Social bar opened in New York City last month.

The bar — if approved by Five Council, the local authority for the Fife area of Scotland — will be located in the historic movie theater New Picture House Cinema in St. Andrews. As part of the redevelopment plan, two of the original movie screens will remain and the venue promises to introduce sports simulators, duckpin bowling, and darts.

The two superstars brainstormed the idea “after finishing a round of golf at Albany in The Bahamas,” according to the website.

Related: Justin Timberlake's Biggest Controversies Through the Years Justin Timberlake has weathered many storms throughout his career in the spotlight. After getting his start on Star Search and The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Timberlake formed ‘NSync alongside MMC costar JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. During the group’s heyday, lead singer Timberlake sparked a romance with Britney Spears. Spears […]

The “Cry Me a River” singer and legendary golfer “started talking about doing more together in a business that builds upon their passions,” per the website.

T-Squared Social is a collaboration between NEXUS Luxury Collection — where the two are already shareholders — and Howard Milstein’s 8AM Golf.

“They dreamt of a place they would be proud to share with family, friends and fans, and are excited to open this New York City location – with eyes already looking to new locations around the world,” the website said. “Stay tuned on where these two friends take T-Squared Social.”

Christopher Anand, CEO of NEXUS Luxury Collection, said, “We’re committed to honoring the theatre’s legacy while creating a modern entertainment destination,” according to Rolling Stone.

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

The bar comes as positive news for Timberlake, who was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons last month. The NSYNC alum — whose court date is scheduled for July 26 — was booked and released without bail.

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” his lawyer, Ed Burke, told Us Weekly at the time. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

The following Tuesday, Us confirmed that Timberlake was arrested for a DWI in Long Island, New York. “On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” read a statement from the Sag Harbor Police Department.

They continued: “A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

Related: Tiger Woods’ Ups and Downs Through the Years Tiger Woods has been called one of the greatest golfers to ever play the game — but his journey in the spotlight has been full of highs and lows. The California native was a child prodigy, making his first-ever TV appearance at the age of 2 on The Mike Douglas Show in 1978 to show […]

Woods, for his part, experienced a rough June as well when he didn’t make the cut for the 2024 U.S. Open.

“I hit a lot of good shots that just didn’t quite go my way, or I hit good putts, and then I put myself in a couple bad spots with some bad lag putts,” Woods said last month, per EPSN.