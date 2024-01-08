Something might be brewing with Justin Timberlake.

The 42-year-old singer’s Instagram was left bare on Monday, January 8, after all his photos and videos were deleted or archived. Timberlake’s profile picture is also gone, but he still follows 1,225 users and has over 72 million followers.

It is unsure what prompted Timberlake’s recent social media cleanse as he was active on the app at the end of the year.

Timberlake made his last appearance online when wife Jessica Biel posted a photo of the pair dressed up when Timberlake headlined the opening of the new Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas in December 2023.

“On our suit and tie s–t ♥️,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos, referencing Timberlake’s 2013 song “Suit & Tie.”

The performance came after Timberlake was keeping a low-profile following the release of ex Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, in October 2023 In her book, Spears, 42, discussed her past relationship with Timberlake, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002, alleging that they cheated on each other throughout their romance. After their breakup, Timberlake seemingly alluded to infidelity by Spears in “Cry Me a River.”

“I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story,” Spears wrote of her ex’s single. “I couldn’t explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don’t think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me. I don’t think he understands to this day.”

Spears claimed in the memoir that Timberlake broke up with her via text message. She wrote that she felt like a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy,” while sharing that she was “devastated” after the split. Spears also revealed that she had an abortion after finding out she was pregnant with Timberlake’s baby.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Spears wrote about her decision to terminate the pregnancy. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

After The Woman in Me was released, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Timberlake was “disappointed” in what Spears decided to include in her book.

“Justin thought Britney might talk about their ups and downs in more general terms — not air out their very personal, dirty laundry,” the insider shared in October 2023. A second insider noted that Timberlake “regrets that he hurt Britney” all those years ago.

Years after his romance with Spears, Timberlake found love with Biel, 41. The couple wed in 2012 and share sons Silas and Phineas, whom they welcomed in April 2015 and July 2020, respectively.