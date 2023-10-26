Justin Timberlake has amended his social media profile in light of ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me memoir bombshells.

Timberlake, 42, switched off the ability for Instagram users to leave comments on any of his recent posts. While the former ‘NSync singer has not posted since September 29, none of his recent snaps currently have any comments.

While it is not known why Timberlake turned off comments, the social media move comes less than one week after Spears, 41, released her book. In The Woman in Me — which hit shelves on Tuesday, October 24 — Spears heavily detailed her 2000s-era relationship with Timberlake. (Spears and Timberlake dated between 1999 and 2002, ultimately breaking up over reports of infidelity.)

In her memoir, Spears accused Timberlake of ending their three-year romance via text message, which left her “devastated.” She also accused him of cheating on her “a couple of times.” Timberlake, for his part, previously implied in 2003 that Spears was the one who was unfaithful, which she did admit to in the book. The “Stronger” singer wrote that she made out with choreographer Wade Robson, who had worked with Timberlake professionally, during a night out in a Spanish club.

Related: Britney Spears Book Revelations: Biggest Bombshells From 'The Woman in Me' Britney Spears finally has the chance to share her side of the story — and she isn’t holding back about anything. The pop star addressed her ups and downs over the years in The Woman in Me, which was released in October 2023. From her public struggles to her controversial 13-year conservatorship, nothing was off […]

Perhaps Spears’ biggest reveal about Timberlake, however, was that he allegedly encouraged the pop star to get an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with their baby.

“I agreed not to have the baby,” she wrote in The Woman in Me. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

After Spears underwent the D&C, Timberlake allegedly thought “music would help” her process her emotions. She wrote that Timberlake played his guitar while she lay “crying and sobbing” on the bathroom floor.

Timberlake has not publicly addressed Spears’ book, though a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that he is “trying to distance himself” from her claims.

Related: Every Celebrity Britney Spears Name Drops in 'The Woman In Me'Memoir MEGA; Getty (2) Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, is full of surprising revelations about herself, her family and countless celebrities. Ahead of the book’s October 2023, release, Spears clarified via Instagram that the memoir’s purpose “was not to offend anyone by any means,” adding, “That was me then … that is in the […]

A second source told Us that Timberlake is “disappointed” that Spears decided to air their “dirty laundry” more than two decades later. “Justin regrets that he hurt Britney. He was young,” another insider noted in this week’s cover story. “He thinks Britney has every right to tell her story and hopes they can move on now.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Spears, for her part, has asserted that she did not mean “to offend” anyone with the book’s content.

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means,” she wrote via Instagram on October 20. “That was me then … that is in the past!!! It’s a beautiful clean slate from here!!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!! Either way, that is the last of it and s–t happens. This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written, although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future.”