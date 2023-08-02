Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, have brought their 18-year-long marriage to a close.

“Hi everyone. Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” Justin, 51, wrote via an Instagram statement on Wednesday, August 2.

He continued: “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.” Justin concluded his statement by writing, “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.

Justin and Sophie tied the knot in 2005 and share three kids — Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrien, 9.

According to Canada’s CTV News, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Alison Murphy, confirmed that the two “signed a legal separation agreement.” She continued, “They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward.”

Murphy went on to note that Justin and Sophie remain “focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment” and will be “a constant presence in their children’s lives.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The couple’s separation will not affect upcoming family appearances as Murphy explained that Canadians will “often see the family together, and they plan to be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

News of their split comes nearly two months after Sophie penned a loving Father’s Day tribute to her estranged husband via Instagram. “Piggyback anyone? This man could carry the love he has for his kids anywhere,” she captioned an adorable pic of Justin carrying Hadrien on his back on June 18.

Her caption continued: “Dads, never underestimate your role as mentors in your family for your sons and your daughters. Be kind to yourselves, check on your mental well-being, slow down in silence when needed… and most of all, take the risk of loving with everything you got. Happy Father’s Day! 🙌💓.”

Justin, for his part, called Sophie and his mother, Margaret Trudeau, “two of the strongest, bravest, and greatest people we know” in a May 14 Mother’s Day Instagram post. He added: “The kids and I love you both so very much. Happy Mother’s Day! 🇨🇦.”

Earlier this year, the pair were among several celebrities and political figureheads in attendance at King Charles III’s coronation in London. For the historic ceremony, Sophie sported a blush pink hat and dress while Justin kept things classy in a navy suit and patterned tie.

One month prior, Justin wished his estranged wife a happy 48th birthday by sharing a pair of selfies via Instagram. “From this, to this, and everything in between, there’s no one I’d rather have by my side… I love you, mon amour 🇨🇦,” he captioned the sweet photos.