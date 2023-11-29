Kacey Musgraves and her boyfriend of two years, Cole Schafer, have split, Us Weekly can confirm.

“They weren’t seeing eye to eye in terms of where they are in life right now and decided to end things,” a source exclusively tells Us of Musgraves, 35, and Schafer.

The musician and Schafer first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when they were photographed hanging out together.

A few days later, Schafer made their relationship Instagram official when he posted a photo of a Polaroid of the couple with the caption: “I’m trying like hell not to write about her.”

Related: Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer: The Way They Were Love’s a wild thing! Kacey Musgraves found her match in poet Cole Schafer after her split from Ruston Kelly — and their relationship continues to grow stronger. “He did not know who I was, which I loved,” the “Breadwinner” songstress recalled to The New York Times in August 2021 of meeting her beau in a crowded restaurant. […]

In January, Musgraves wrote her own sweet tribute to her boyfriend to celebrate him turning another year older.

“Happiest birthday to the brightest flame in my world. My deeper well. I love you, @cole_schafer,” Musgraves captioned an Instagram picture of herself and Schafer. “You are such a fixture in the lives of all the people who are lucky enough to really know you.”

After confirming their relationship status via social media, the pair were not shy about sharing their love for each other.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

After Musgraves played at NYC’s Madison Square Garden in February 2022, the poet took to Instagram to write a lengthy post about his love for her.

“She’s the most naturally gifted human I’ve been around. I’ve read about artists vomiting in dimly lit bathroom stalls prior to pulling themselves on stage,” Schafer captioned a carousel of photos of the duo. “And, while I think there is something strangely romantic about this kind of torture, Kace just sort of floats around backstage like a butterfly that can’t make up its mind where it wants to land … But, besides being the most naturally gifted human I’ve ever been around, what impresses me most about her, is that she’s the same human when she’s talking to my mother, my father, my grandfather, my brothers or my best friend Jack, as she is when she’s talking to an arena filled with 15,000 people.”

Related: Biggest Country Music Controversies Through the Years: From Cheating Scandals to Name Changes Sometimes America’s sweethearts go sour. From Morgan Wallen to The Chicks, the biggest names in country music have been at the center of some major controversies. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer found themselves in hot water in the early 2000s after sharing their personal politics on a public stage. While performing across the […]

In August 2021, Musgraves reflected back on her relationship with Schafer and their first time meeting.

“He did not know who I was, which I loved,” the Grammy winner shared in a New York Times profile at the time. “A handful of grown men come out, and they’re sweating trying to keep up with you on the sidewalk. It feels very predatory.”

Musgraves was previously married to Ruston Kelly. The twosome tied the knot in 2017 but called it quits three years later.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day 33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I could have coasted for another couple of years, just not paying attention to my feelings or not really dealing with some things,” Musgraves said in the June/July 2021 issue of Elle magazine. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was forced to ask herself some hard questions: “Why did I make these decisions? How did I get here? How can I prevent myself from getting there again? Why do I keep choosing the same kind of people?”

With reporting by Travis Cronin